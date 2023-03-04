Darnell Washington wows at NFL combine with his jaw-dropping 40 time

He showcased that athleticism on Saturday in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives as he ran a 4.65 unofficial 40-yard dash. That comes after measuring in at 6-foot-6.5. He ran at 264 pounds.

Darnell Washington had no problem showing off his athletic gifts. Whether it be hurdling defenders or decleating defenders, it was clear watching Washington that he was a special athlete.

The 40-yard dash adds to what has been a good combine for Washington, as he had 11-inch hands and an 83-inch wing span, a record for a tight end. Washington had a 31-inch vertical and a 10-foot-2 broad jump.

It is a loaded tight end class, as Utah's Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Oregon State's Luke Musgrave are all competing with Washington to be the top tight end taken.

Washington didn’t outright say he is the best tight end in his class, but his unique physical skills certainly make him the most unique.

“I feel like I’m only scratching the surface,” Washington said. “I feel like I’m a good blocker but I feel like I could turn into a great blocker. I feel like I’m a good athlete currently but I feel like I’m going to turn into a great athlete. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface.”

Washington caught 28 passes for 454 yards last season for Georgia. One area of concern is Washington’s medical history, as he had multiple surgeries during his Georgia career. He suffered a foot injury last spring and did suffer an ankle injury in Georgia’s win over Ohio State.

“To see that growth and to see him care about winning the game last night, like, he played last night selflessly,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU. “Not a lot of throws targeted for Darnell. It was blocking and covering people up. And that part will always hold a special place in my heart for the sacrifices he made for our team.”