Darnell Washington wows at NFL combine with his jaw-dropping 40 time
Darnell Washington had no problem showing off his athletic gifts. Whether it be hurdling defenders or decleating defenders, it was clear watching Washington that he was a special athlete.
He showcased that athleticism on Saturday in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives as he ran a 4.65 unofficial 40-yard dash. That comes after measuring in at 6-foot-6.5. He ran at 264 pounds.
The 40-yard dash adds to what has been a good combine for Washington, as he had 11-inch hands and an 83-inch wing span, a record for a tight end. Washington had a 31-inch vertical and a 10-foot-2 broad jump.
It is a loaded tight end class, as. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave are all competing with Washington to be the top tight end taken. Kincaid ran a 4.xx, Mayer clocked in at 4.xx and Musgrave came in with a 4.xx
Washington didn’t outright say he is the best tight end in his class, but his unique physical skills certainly make him the most unique.
“I feel like I’m only scratching the surface,” Washington said. “I feel like I’m a good blocker but I feel like I could turn into a great blocker. I feel like I’m a good athlete currently but I feel like I’m going to turn into a great athlete. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface.”
Washington caught 28 passes for 454 yards last season for Georgia. One area of concern is Washington’s medical history, as he had multiple surgeries during his Georgia career. He suffered a foot injury last spring and did suffer an ankle injury in Georgia’s win over Ohio State.
“To see that growth and to see him care about winning the game last night, like, he played last night selflessly,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU. “Not a lot of throws targeted for Darnell. It was blocking and covering people up. And that part will always hold a special place in my heart for the sacrifices he made for our team.”
Georgia has had a strong recent run of tight ends, as the Bulldogs have had a tight end taken in each of the past four NFL drafts. Washington will very likely go higher than all of them, as Tre McKitty is the only one of the four to be taken in the top 100 picks.
After Saturday, it’s clear Washington will go much higher than that.
The Georgia tight end will also participate in drills to further demonstrate what he can do. Washington will also participate in Georgia’s pro day, which is set for March 15.
Darnell Washington speaks at 2023 NFL Combine
Darnell Washington NFL combine measurements
40-yard dash: 4.65 unofficial
Vertical jump: 31 inches
Broad jump: 10-foot-2
Height: 6-foot-6.5
Weight: 264
Hands: 11
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kenny McIntosh provides insight into NFL future, Georgia’s ‘RBU’
- Stetson Bennett equals Will Levis in arm strength drill, impresses while throwing at 2023 NFL Combine
- Darnell Washington sets tight end measurement record at 2023 NFL Combine
- Stetson Bennett turns in strong 40-yard dash at NFL combine
- C.J. Stroud had more to say about Georgia football at NFL Combine
- Chris Smith turns in 4.62 40-yard dash but scouts confident he plays faster: ‘He is a playmaker’
- Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
- Cameron Coleman: Fast-rising 2024 WR hears daily from the ‘Dawgs and expects to take an OV to UGA
- Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett begins next chapter of football journey at 2023 NFL Combine
UGA News
- Darnell Washington wows at NFL combine with his jaw-dropping 40 time
- Stetson Bennett equals Will Levis in arm strength drill, impresses while throwing at 2023 NFL Combine
- Stetson Bennett turns in strong 40-yard dash at NFL combine
- Darnell Washington sets tight end measurement record at 2023 NFL Combine
- Chris Smith turns in 4.62 40-yard dash but scouts confident he plays faster: ‘He is a playmaker’