ATHENS — It didn’t take long for Dominic Lovett to earn Kirby Smart’s respect, which is saying a mouthful for a receiver.

Smart demands a lot more than just route-running and catching the ball at the position, looking for the toughness and willingness to block and play special teams, too.

Lovett, while a slight 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, proved up to his head coach’s challenges with his toughness and effectiveness as a receiver, as well as his special teams play after transferring in from Missouri following the 2022 season.

Lovett tested out relatively well at the NFL combine, too, running a 4.41-second time in the 40-yard dash, per NFL.com, while showing his explosiveness with a 10-foot broad jump.

Here are three more things to know about Lovett:

Consistency

Lovett played in all 28 games he was at Georgia and was the Bulldogs most consistent receiver, making at least one catch in every game and finishing with more than 50 catches and 600 yards each season.

Special teams ace

Lovett embraced the opportunity to show his toughness and contribute to his team on special teams as a “gunner” on the Georgia punt team.

The Bulldogs allowed only 23 yards in punt returns the two years Lovett was on the team and covering punts from the perimeter position.

No Prima donna

Lovett said the key to earning Smart’s respect was to avoid being a “Prima donna,” explaining that “Kirby is kind of old-school, he likes the tough guy, he likes smash-mouth football, so he wants the guy that’s going to block when they don’t have the ball.”

Lovett demonstrated that toughness throughout his time at Georgia, and with his quickness, speed and route-running skills figures to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft.