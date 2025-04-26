A second Georgia offensive lineman has been taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, as Dylan Fairchild now knows his next home.

The Georgia offensive guard was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round.

Fairchild was a dependable piece during his Georgia career, making 24 starts. He played his best football in 2024, earning Second Team All-American honors and Second Team All-SEC honors.

With the Bengals, he will play with Amarius Mims, who the Bengals took in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Georgia saw offensive guard Tate Ratledge get drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round. Unlike Ratledge, Fairchild was able to play in every game last season.

Fairchild’s toughness cannot be questioned.

“Toughness, character, what he stands for as a man,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Fairchild. “I have a lot of respect for Dylan and the way he’s gone about the approach. He got up in front of the team and told his story. He talked about the years he spent on scout team and how much it mean to him to earn what he’s gotten here and how hard he’s had to work for it. Lot of respect for him. His greatest attribute is probably his toughness or his power.”

Fairchild did not have the same elite athletic testing numbers as Ratledge, which in part explains why he had to wait a little longer to hear his name called on draft day.

Fairchild brings a championship pedigree to the next level, as he won two national championships during his time in Athens. During his four years in Athens, Georgia went 53-5.

With the selection, Fairchild becomes the 68th Georgia Bulldog to be taken since Smart became Georgia’s head coach back in 2016.

Dylan Fairchild 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 318 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10-inch

Vertical jump: 27.5-inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-4

Hometown: Cumming, Ga.

Draft range: Third to fourth round

Dylan Fairchild: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect