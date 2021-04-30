Eric Stokes taken by Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Georgia Bulldogs had another player taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the Green Bay Packers took Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is the first Bulldog of the night to be taken. Stokes’ selection makes it four consecutive years that a Bulldog has been taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

Deandre Baker was the last Georgia cornerback in the first round, as the New York Giants took him with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

