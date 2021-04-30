Eric Stokes taken by Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft
The Georgia Bulldogs had another player taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the Green Bay Packers took Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He is the first Bulldog of the night to be taken. Stokes’ selection makes it four consecutive years that a Bulldog has been taken in the first round of the NFL draft.
Deandre Baker was the last Georgia cornerback in the first round, as the New York Giants took him with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
More Georgia football stories from the 2021 NFL draft
- Kirby Smart bluntly sums up why the NFL draft is so important for Georgia football
- Dawgs in the 2021 NFL Draft: What to know about Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes
- 3 sizzling Georgia-related NFL draft angles: Justin Fields, Azeez Ojulari, program records
- NFL analyst ‘pounding the table’ in support of drafting Richard LeCounte
- Dawgs in the 2021 NFL Draft: What to know about Georgia guard Ben Cleveland
- Georgia players fall on Mel Kiper Jr. final Big Board day before 2021 NFL Draft
- ESPN still high on George Pickens NFL draft potential following ACL injury
NextFernando Gonzalez grand slam lifts Georgia baseball over Auburn, 4-0