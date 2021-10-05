Eric Stokes records his first career interception to highlight former Bulldogs in the NFL
Eric Stokes didn’t record his first interception in a Georgia uniform until his fourth season in the program. He did not wait nearly that long to do so for the Green Bay Packers.
The rookie cornerback put the game away with a fourth-quarter interception of Ben Roethlisberger. Since being taken with the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Stokes has held up well for the Packers.
The interception of a future hall of farmer is no doubt going to be a special memory for the former Bulldog.
