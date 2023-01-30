4 Georgia players making first impressions on NFL decision makers at Senior Bowl

ATHENS — The postseason NFL Draft evaluation process is underway in Mobile with players arriving for Senior Bowl week.

It’s fair to say each one of those players has been pivotal to the championship run, whether it was how McIntosh lifted a struggling offense in November, or Smith’s momentum-changing blocked FG against LSU, Podlesny’s clutch kicks or McClendon’s 37-game starting streak.

Executive director Jim Nagy, a former Super Bowl-winning NFL scout, has been excited about the class of the Bulldogs players being brought in, and he explained the value of the person-to-person interaction the players will be getting.

“I’ve told a lot of guys today when they’ve shown up that your tape is your tape from college,” Nagy said.

“Guys have seen you practice, but it’s a lot of scouts … but not a lot of guys in the decision-making group have seen you play live or seen you practice.”

Those decision-makers — head coaches and general managers — are among the hundreds that will attend the practices from Tuesday though Thursday.