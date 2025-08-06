ATHENS — Georgia football fan-favorite Dan Jackson has overcome tall odds before, and he’ll be looking to do so again after suffering what could be a season-ending injury with the Detroit Lions.

Jackson was placed on the injured reserve list this week after suffering a leg injury in Sunday’s practice.

“It looks like he’s gonna be down for a while,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week, adding that the injury “doesn’t look good.”

Jackson made his NFL preseason debut in the annual Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, making six tackles from his safety position in the 36 snaps he played.

Jackson, who was a seventh-round NFL pick despite not being invited to the NFL combine, was embracing his role as a back-up and special teams player.

“Really trying to learn everything I can, every little detail,” Jackson, who went from walk-on to team captain during his Georgia football player career, told M-Live.com after spring drills.

“Just trying to mimic that in every meeting and walkthrough. That’s been my focus right now. And then whatever’s asked of me, it doesn’t matter the role -- defense, special teams -- just buying into that.”