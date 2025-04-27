Chaz Chambliss has found an NFL home, as the Georgia outside linebacker landed with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed as an undrafted free agent after he did not get taken during the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news.

The Georgia outside linebacker won two national championships during his time in Athens, appearing in 54 career games. He made 25 starts in that time. Chambliss had 86 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks over the four seasons he was in Athens.

His most productive season came in 2024, when he tied for the team lead in sacks with 6.5. He was tied with Jalon Walker, who landed with the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chambliss was a Third-Team All-SEC selection in 2024. Despite the accolades and production, Chambliss did not receive an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

But scouts did get plenty of opportunities to look at Chambliss at Georgia practice over the years. Kirby Smart believes that will help Chambliss at the next level.

“I think Chaz’s work ethic is buying in his leadership, his film study,” Smart said. “Chaz knows what people are running before we do as coordinators sometimes because he looks at so much tape, and he uses those cues to help him and make plays.”

Chambliss was also a key special teams player during his time in Athens, adding further value to his game at the next level. Chambliss has played along plenty of great players during his time at Georgia, as the Bulldogs had 13 first-round picks during Chambliss’ time in Athens. That Chambliss was able to get on the field and play alongside those players says something about his ability, even if he is not an elite athlete.

Georgia produced another strong draft haul in 2025, with 13 Bulldogs being taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. In total, Smart has had 76 players drafted since becoming Georgia’s head coach.