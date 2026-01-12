clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Former Georgia ‘RBU’ backs D’Andre Swift, James Cook advance in NFL …
D’Andre Swift’s career year with the Chicago Bears got even better with Sunday’s playoff win over Green Bay.
Mike Griffith
Matthew Stafford ‘calm and steady’ delivers for L.A. Rams in NFL playoff …
Matthew Stafford delivered passes with laser-like precision on the game-winning drive on Saturday with the Los Angeles Rams’ season on the line.
Mike Griffith
‘PhillyDawgs,’ Matthew Stafford and James Cook among Georgia stars in NFL …
ATHENS -- Matthew Stafford leads a significant list of former Georgia players in prominent roles with the NFL playoffs about to crank up.
Mike Griffith
Former Georgia star James Cook takes NFL rushing lead on heels of ninth …
Former Georgia tailback James Cook has taken over the NFL rushing lead with 1,532 yards through 15 games.
Mike Griffith
Nakobe Dean and ‘Philly Dawgs’ roll, Matthew Stafford maintains MVP pace
The “Philly Dawgs” are rolling again and Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP campaign continues.
Mike Griffith
