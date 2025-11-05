Brock Bowers got used to winning at Georgia, as the Bulldogs were 42-2 his three seasons in the program and won back-to-back national titles.

Bowers, the first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft, has proven he could adjust to pro ranks, but he’s yet to allow himself to accept losing.

Bowers had 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns in his first game back after missing three games with a knee injury, but Las Vegas lost a 30-29 game, leaving Bowers glum.

“It’s not a great feeling, you want to come back in here and celebrate with the guys,” said Bowers, who set a record in 2024 for the most receptions by any rookie in a single season.

“It kind of sucks, you can’t really celebrate anything.”

Perhaps, but people did take note it was the first time a tight end had at least 125 receiving yards an three touchdowns since Rob Gronkowski recorded that feat in 2014.

Bowers also set an NFL tight ends record with 22 games to start has career featuring two catches or more and reached 1,500 career receiving yards faster than any tight end since the NFL merger in 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker /Dawgnation)

It was also the fifth time in Bowers first two seasons he had 10 catches or more.

“It felt great to get back out on the field, obviously not the end we wanted,” Bowers said. “But everyone was fighting to the end.”

Bowers, who has been on a Las Vegas team that’s 6-13 over the past two seasons, said missing games was taking a toll on him.

“Mentally it’s harder not playing than playing,” Bowers explained. “You want to be out there so bad, and it sucks when you’re not on the field helping the team.”