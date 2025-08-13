clock icon
1 minute ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
1 minute ago
Former Georgia star James Cook scores $48 million deal, 'let's go play …
The Buffalo Bills gave former Georgia running back James Cook the deal he had been waiting for on Wednesday.
Mike Griffith
August 12, 2025
Former Georgia football stars impacting NFL preseason ranks early and often
ATHENS — The NFL is loaded with former Georgia football players, to the extent there are Bulldogs in action at seemingly every turn.
Mike Griffith
August 10, 2025
Stetson Bennett 'awesome' in win over Dallas Cowboys, back to chopping wood
Stetson Bennett was back to "chopping wood" again on Saturday night, leading his Los Angeles Rams to a 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL preseason action.
Mike Griffith
August 9, 2025
Stetson Bennett poised to cash in on golden opportunity with L.A. Rams in …
Stetson Bennett appears primed to deliver at the NFL level in tonight's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
Mike Griffith
August 6, 2025
Former Georgia fan-favorite Dan Jackson suffers serious fall camp leg …
ATHENS — Georgia football fan-favorite Dan Jackson has overcome tall odds before, and he'll be looking to do so again after suffering what could be a season-ending injury …
Mike Griffith
