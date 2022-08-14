George Pickens lifts off into NFL stardom after dynamic moments at Georgia

ATHENS — Pittsburgh rookie George Pickens is on the path to NFL stardom, making the sort of highlight-friendly plays Georgia teammates saw every day in practice and fans saw occasionally in games. Pickens helped the Steelers to a 32-25 win over Seattle on Saturday night at Heinz Field, reeling in a 9-yard catch from Mitch Trubisky on the team’s first play of the preseason, sparking a game-opening TD drive. Two series later, Pickens was making highlights with a 26-yard TD grab in the corner of the end zone from Mason Rudolph, showing off the elite footwork that made him a 5-star prospect when he signed with UGA out of Hoover (Ala.) High School.

Fact is, Pickens possesses elite receiver skillsets with uncanny body control and hands, which mixed with his passion for football and competitive fire make him a dynamic force in the right offense. “He’s standing out, he’s making plays, and he’s definitely a guy you want to go to,” Trubisky said after Saturday night’s game at Heinz Field. “Any time the ball is in his area, it’s a big play opportunity.