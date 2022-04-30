George Pickens: Pittsburgh Steelers select Georgia football wide receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

3 THINGS GEORGE PICKENS ATHENS — The Pittsburgh Steelers believe George Pickens can be quite a catch for their franchise, choosing the Georgia receiver with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round on Friday night. Pickens was best-known at Georgia for his acrobatic, highlight-friendly catches on Saturday afternoons.

What those at the next level might not realize is Pickens’ teammates and coaches said those moments weren’t reserved for games. Pickens approached practices and drill work with the same zest, which bodes well in a league where the hardest workers and most competitive personalities farewell. But make no mistake about it, Pickens is also a technician when it comes to his craft, according to cornerback Derion Kendrick.

“I’d say it’s his intelligence at the position, he’s a very smart receiver, he knows what the DB is trying to do to him,” said Kendrick, the CFP Orange Bowl Defensive MVP. “So, he knows how to release and influence you on his routes, and he may go get the ball a certain way on certain plays, things like that make him special.” Here are three more things to know about George Pickens: George Pickens had a Speedy Recovery

Word spread quickly at the start of the 2021 Georgia football spring drills that the Bulldogs returning star receiver had went down with a non-contact ACL knee injury in practice. Many thought Pickens, who is believed to have suffered the injury on or about March 22, might be done with his career at Georgia. Instead, Pickens stayed at UGA to rehabilitate the injury after world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrew performed the surgery. Pickens was back running routes on air by October, and he was back playing in November, taking part in the final four games of the season. George Pickens was a Sugar bowl record setter Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule was still at Baylor when he learned about Pickens, who then-quarterback Jake Fromm used to pick apart Rhule’s Top 10-ranked Bears in the Sugar Bowl. Pickens had 12 catches for 175 yards in UGA’s 26-14 win, and it could have been more had Georgia kept the gas pedal down.