WATCH: George Pickens comes up with game-winning touchdown to gift Pittsburgh Steelers key win

The rookie wide receiver and former Georgia Bulldog hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. The score was Pittsburgh’s only touchdown of the night and enough for a 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

George Pickens came up with a perfect, last-minute Christmas gift for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t surprised by the strong rookie season from Pickens, who has made a number of highlight-reel catches this year.

“Yeah, he is. Yeah he is. That’s no surprise to me. I got to see that first hand every day,” Smart said in a recent interview with 92.9 The Game. “Every day. There’s a reel of those that were just unreal. He daily made catches like that. He’s one of the best contested catch guys I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Pickens missed most of his final season as he recovered from an ACL injury. He was able to make it back to play in Georgia’s final four games of the 2021 season. He made a huge 52-yard catch in the national championship game that kick-started Georgia’s offense that day.

The win keeps Pittsburgh in the playoff hunt with two games remaining.

