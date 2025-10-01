clock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
0 minutes ago
George Pickens’ star on rise in Dallas, earns high praise from Jerry Jones
No one supported George Pickens more than Kirby Smart in times of controversy when the then-young star was growing into a young man at the University of Georgia.
Mike Griffith
September 23, 2025
Tyson Campbell pays off for Jacksonville, forces pivotal fumble in win
Jacksonville showed Tyson Campbell how much they valued him with a significant contract extension last year, and the former Georgia star is doing his part to make that …
Mike Griffith
September 16, 2025
Nick Chubb continues NFL comeback, James Cook stars in Buffalo
Nick Chubb is doing it again.
Mike Griffith
September 10, 2025
Matthew Stafford joins elite list of 60,000-yard NFL passers, embodies …
Georgia football has proven to have staying power in the NFL, and there’s no better example of that than Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Mike Griffith
September 5, 2025
Jalen Carter apologizes, Dak Prescott shares his side of spitting incident
Rarely has there been a start to the season as strange as Thursday night.
Connor Riley
