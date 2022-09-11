WATCH: Former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder destroys Derrick Henry

ATHENS —Georgia and Alabama might very well be on a collision course to meet again this college football season, but more and more former Bulldogs and Tide players are meeting in the NFL.

That’s what happened on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, when former UGA linebacker Tae Crowder destroyed former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry.

The bruising 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is usually the one dishing out the punishment, but not on this occasion.