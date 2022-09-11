WATCH: Former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder destroys Derrick Henry
ATHENS —Georgia and Alabama might very well be on a collision course to meet again this college football season, but more and more former Bulldogs and Tide players are meeting in the NFL.
That’s what happened on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, when former UGA linebacker Tae Crowder destroyed former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry.
The bruising 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is usually the one dishing out the punishment, but not on this occasion.
Consider, Crowder wasn’t even invited to the NFL combine after his final season at Georgia.
RELATED: Crowder snubbed by NFL combine, but arrow pointing up
A former running back himself who converted to linebacker, the 25-year-old Crowder just seems to be getting better and better.
Crowder started 17 games last season, recording 2 interceptions and deflecting 6 passes, also forcing a fumble while recording 130 tackles.
Crowder’s highlight play on Sunday against Henry is sure to bring him even more positive attention as he proves once again that it’s not where you start, but where you finish.
Georgia opened the season with 48 former Bulldogs’ on NFL rosters after producing a record 15 NFL picks in the 2022 draft, including five first-rounders off last season’s defense..
Only Alabama (65), LSU (57) and Ohio State (56) had more.