Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones makes NFL decision
ATHENS — Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones has announced his intention to forgo next season and turn professional.
Jones move has been expected, as he projects as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and could be the first offensive tackle selected.
Georgia players who are headed for the NFL as draft picks or possible free-agent signees:
DT Jalen Carter
FS Christopher Smith
CB Kelee Ringo
DE Nolan Smith
OT Broderick Jones
TE Darnell Washington
RB Kenny McIntosh
PK Jack Podlesny
QB Stetson Bennett
UGA News
- Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones makes NFL decision
- Georgia football 5-star linebacker Mekhail ‘MJ’ Sherman enters transfer portal
- Nakobe Dean celebrates Georgia football dynasty moment, acknowledges edge 2022 team had over 2021′s
- WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment
- Georgia defensive snaps leader Malaki Starks and sacks leader Mykel Williams make FWAA Freshman All-American
NextGeorgia football tight end Darnell Washington announces his plans for …