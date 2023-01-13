Dawgnation Logo

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones makes NFL decision

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) blocks for quarterback Stetson Bennett, left, during their NCAA football game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
ATHENS — Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones has announced his intention to forgo next season and turn professional.

Jones move has been expected, as he projects as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and could be the first offensive tackle selected.

Georgia players who are headed for the NFL as draft picks or possible free-agent signees:

DT Jalen Carter

FS Christopher Smith

CB Kelee Ringo

DE Nolan Smith

OT Broderick Jones

TE Darnell Washington

RB Kenny McIntosh

PK Jack Podlesny

QB Stetson Bennett

