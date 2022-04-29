Nakobe Dean injury concerns, Georgia skill players highlight Day 2 2022 NFL Draft storylines

There were concerns about his size and his position also factored into the slide, as just two inside linebackers were taken in the first round. But there’s another reason why teams may have waited to pounce on Dean.

As Georgia defender after Georgia defender was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, many became curious as to why star inside linebacker Nakobe Dean was not one of them. Despite being perhaps Georgia’s best defensive player last season, Dean did not hear his name called.

While the Georgia defense dominated the first day of the NFL draft, expect a few offensive players to come off the board from Georgia in the second and third rounds.

The most obvious candidate is wide receiver George Pickens, who like Dean is expected to go early in the second round. The first round of the draft saw six wide receivers go in the first 18 picks but none were taken in the final 14 picks of the round. Were it not for injury and off-field concerns, Pickens likely would’ve been a first-round pick and could be a steal for a team in the second round, such as the Indianapolis Colts.

From there, it will be interesting to see whether James Cook or Zamir White get drafted on Friday. No running back was taken in the first round on Thursday, and teams have a bevy of options to pick from, including the Georgia dynamos. Other coveted running backs include Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker.

In addition to Dean, linebacker Channing Tindall is likely to be picked on Friday, going in either the second or third round. Look for teams like the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints to look and add either Georgia product. Georgia has already had one linebacker drafted this draft, as Quay Walker went to the Green Bay Packers with pick No. 22.

Green Bay Packers GM gives Georgia the ultimate recruiting ammo

Not that Georgia needed any more recruiting ammunition, but Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst gave the Georgia program the ultimate stamp of approval. And that goes beyond even taking two Georgia players in the first round.

In addition to taking Walker, the Packers added defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt with the No. 28 overall pick. Add in 2021 selection Eric Stokes and the Packers have taken three-consecutive Bulldogs in the first round.