What the national media is saying about Georgia football prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia is going to be well represented on in the 2022 NFL Draft. In some ways, we already knew that with the fact that Georgia won the National Championship last season and the Bulldogs sent 14 players to the NFL combine. Based on the latest intel from around the NFL, Georgia is going to be represented early in often in the upcoming NFL draft. It starts at the top, as defensive end Travon Walker is now the betting favorite in several sportsbooks to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Matt Miller is among the many who have Walker slated to land with the Jaguars.

Should Walker go No. 1 overall it would be the first time since 2009 that a Georgia player went first overall, as the Detroit Lions took Matthew Stafford that high. Walker is not the only Georgia defensive lineman slated to be selected on Thursday night, as Georgia could very realistically have three defensive linemen taken in the first round. Jordan Davis is widely expected to go in between picks 10 and 20, with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers being popular landing spots for the monster defensive tackle. Devonte Wyatt is expected to go in between the 20 and 30 range with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being a popular choice. Related: Jordan Davis: How the 2022 NFL Draft hopeful who ‘wasn’t supposed to be here’ became a Georgia football icon