What the national media is saying about Georgia football prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
Georgia is going to be well represented on in the 2022 NFL Draft. In some ways, we already knew that with the fact that Georgia won the National Championship last season and the Bulldogs sent 14 players to the NFL combine.
Based on the latest intel from around the NFL, Georgia is going to be represented early in often in the upcoming NFL draft.
It starts at the top, as defensive end Travon Walker is now the betting favorite in several sportsbooks to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Matt Miller is among the many who have Walker slated to land with the Jaguars.
Should Walker go No. 1 overall it would be the first time since 2009 that a Georgia player went first overall, as the Detroit Lions took Matthew Stafford that high.
Walker is not the only Georgia defensive lineman slated to be selected on Thursday night, as Georgia could very realistically have three defensive linemen taken in the first round. Jordan Davis is widely expected to go in between picks 10 and 20, with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers being popular landing spots for the monster defensive tackle. Devonte Wyatt is expected to go in between the 20 and 30 range with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being a popular choice.
Related: Jordan Davis: How the 2022 NFL Draft hopeful who ‘wasn’t supposed to be here’ became a Georgia football icon
Should all three defensive tackles land in the first round, it would be the second time in draft history that a school had three defensive linemen taken in the first round. Clemson did it in the 2019 NFL Draft.
While those three players are seen as locks to be first-rounders, Georgia could potentially see as many as seven former Bulldogs drafted on Thursday night.
NFL.com’s Tom Pellessiro identified Lewis Cine, Quay Walker and George Pickens all as players who could sneak into the first round. Cine has steadily risen throughout the draft process and is seen as the clear No. 2 safety in the class.
“Scouts love Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “They just don’t know where exactly he fits in this draft. He could go as high as No. 12 or as low as the top of Round 2.”
Even if players like Cine, Dean and Pickens fall to the second round, the expectation still exists for Georgia to see seven players taken in the first 50 selections of the draft. In total, Georgia has a very realistic chance of tying the NFL record set by LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft with 14 players being taken in this upcoming draft. Miller’s final seven-round mock draft had 14 Bulldogs coming off the board, with punter Jake Camarda being the 14th Bulldog taken in the draft.
Just last year Georgia set the school record for players taken in a draft with nine Bulldogs being taken. The 2022 NFL Draft will very likely obliterate that record for Georgia.
The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, with ESPN broadcasting the event. The 2022 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday.
