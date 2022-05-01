2022 NFL Draft was record-breaking in a number of ways for Georgia football program

The Georgia football program set a record on every day of the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday, Georgia became the first program to have five defenders take in the first round, besting marks set by the 2004 Miami Hurricanes and 2006 Florida State Seminoles. Georgia also shattered the previous school record of first-round picks which was three. The Bulldogs also had three defensive linemen taken in the first round of the draft, tying the mark set by Clemson in the 2019 NFL Draft. The selection of defensive end Travon Walker also moved Georgia into a tie for the most No. 1 overall picks by a school with five.

Add in the George Pickens and James Cook selections in the second round and Georgia had nine players drafted in the first three rounds. That was more than all of the ACC or the Big 12 to that point in the draft, as those two conferences had just seven players at that point. Then on Saturday, Georgia got the big one. With the Atlanta Falcons selecting John FitzPatrick with the No. 213 pick in the draft, Georgia set the record for the most players taken in a seven-round draft. The 15 Bulldogs surpassed the marks set by LSU in the 2020 draft and Ohio State in the 2004 NFL Draft. The selection of FitzPatrick also made it four straight seasons with a Georgia tight end being drafted. It was the first time in program history that the Bulldogs accomplished that feat. Georgia is also the only current school that can tout that fact.