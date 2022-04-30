Jamaree Salyer and Zamir White, shown here celebrating national title trophy with Kirby Smart, will likely be the next Georgia players off the NFL Draft board when Day 3 of the selection process gets underway.
AJC file photo

Georgia football on verge of record class: A look at Bulldogs left on 2022 NFL Draft board entering Day 3

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Day Three of a historic 2022 NFL Draft for Georgia football kicks off at noon, and there are plenty of Bulldogs still out there barking.

Offensive team captain Jamaree Salyer will likely be the next Georgia football player off the board when the 2022 NFL Draft resumes in Las Vegas (TV: Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network).

The next Bulldog picked will establish a new program record as the 10th player selected, breaking the mark set last season for more Georgia players taken in one NFL Draft.

Already, this Georgia football team set an NFL Draft record with five defensive players selected in the first round:

1. DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville

13. DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia

22. LB Quay Walker, Green Bay

28. DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay

32.S Lewis Cine, Minnesota

The Bulldogs could still tie or break the modern-era record for NFL picks set by LSU in 2020 and Ohio State in 2004, both of which had 14 players selected, the most since the league when to a seven-round draft in 1994.

Here’s a look at which UGA players are left on the NFL Draft board, where they were rated to go by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, and an attribute of what an NFL team will be getting:

Jamaree Salyer, Round 2 (62), No. 3 OG

Leadership: Salyer was the leader of the Bulldogs’ offense, sharing permanent offensive captain duties with Zamir White.

Zamir White, Round 4 (148), No. 9 RB

Determination: White bounced back from two ACL injuries to earn the starting tailback job but continued to star on special teams, which NFL teams will note.

Justin Shaffer, Round 6 (212), No. 16 OG

Frame: NFL teams like Shaffer’s 6-4, 314-pound frame, leading most to believe his best football is ahead of him.

Derion Kendrick, Round 7 (227), No. 28 CB

Experience: Kendrick started at Clemson before Georgia, giving him the benefit of the Tigers’ coaching expertise as well as UGA’s.

Jake Camarda, Round 7 (228), No. 3 P

Clutch: Camarda was at his best when it mattered most for Bulldogs, dominant against Clemson, and Alabama with his kickoffs and deep punts.

John FitzPatrick was not in ESPN rankings after missing NFL combine with broken bones in feet, but the Georgia tight end could be drafted.

Heart: FitzPatrick played the final 11 games of the season knowing he had a broken bone in each of his feet that would require postseason surgery.

• Adam Anderson was recently indicted on charges and is not likely to be drafted.

Here’s a look at how LSU and Ohio State shaped up in their record-setting NFL Draft class years:

LSU 2020

ROUND ONE

1. QB Joe Burrow

20. OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

22. WR Justin Jefferson

28. LB Patrick Queen

32. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

ROUND TWO

44. S Grant Delpit

61. CB Kristian Fulton

ROUND THREE

69. OG Damien Lewis

83. OC Lloyd Cushenberry lll

97. LB Jacob Phillips

ROUND FOUR

108. OT Saahdiq Charles

131. DT Rashard Lawrence

ROUND SIX

185. LS Blake Ferguson

ROUND SEVEN

251. Stephen Sullivan

*Six players signed as free agents

Ohio State 2004

ROUND ONE

18. DE Will Smith

28. DB Chris Gamble

29. Michael Jenkins

ROUND THREE

68. TE Ben Hartsock

74. DT Tim Anderson

87. P B.J. Sander

88. DE Darrion Scott

ROUND FOUR

100. OC Alex Stepanovich

111. DB Will Allen

ROUND FIVE

148. QB Craig Krenzel

163. WR Drew Carter

165. LB Robert Reynolds

ROUND SEVEN

209. OT Shane Olivea

227. OG Adrien Clarke

* The all-time NFL Draft record is 17, set by Texas in 1984 when the draft was 17 rounds.

** USC also had 14 NFL Draft selections in 1975