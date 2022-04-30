Georgia football on verge of record class: A look at Bulldogs left on 2022 NFL Draft board entering Day 3
ATHENS — Day Three of a historic 2022 NFL Draft for Georgia football kicks off at noon, and there are plenty of Bulldogs still out there barking.
Offensive team captain Jamaree Salyer will likely be the next Georgia football player off the board when the 2022 NFL Draft resumes in Las Vegas (TV: Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network).
The next Bulldog picked will establish a new program record as the 10th player selected, breaking the mark set last season for more Georgia players taken in one NFL Draft.
Already, this Georgia football team set an NFL Draft record with five defensive players selected in the first round:
1. DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville
13. DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia
22. LB Quay Walker, Green Bay
28. DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay
32.S Lewis Cine, Minnesota
The Bulldogs could still tie or break the modern-era record for NFL picks set by LSU in 2020 and Ohio State in 2004, both of which had 14 players selected, the most since the league when to a seven-round draft in 1994.
Here’s a look at which UGA players are left on the NFL Draft board, where they were rated to go by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, and an attribute of what an NFL team will be getting:
Jamaree Salyer, Round 2 (62), No. 3 OG
Leadership: Salyer was the leader of the Bulldogs’ offense, sharing permanent offensive captain duties with Zamir White.
Zamir White, Round 4 (148), No. 9 RB
Determination: White bounced back from two ACL injuries to earn the starting tailback job but continued to star on special teams, which NFL teams will note.
Justin Shaffer, Round 6 (212), No. 16 OG
Frame: NFL teams like Shaffer’s 6-4, 314-pound frame, leading most to believe his best football is ahead of him.
Derion Kendrick, Round 7 (227), No. 28 CB
Experience: Kendrick started at Clemson before Georgia, giving him the benefit of the Tigers’ coaching expertise as well as UGA’s.
Jake Camarda, Round 7 (228), No. 3 P
Clutch: Camarda was at his best when it mattered most for Bulldogs, dominant against Clemson, and Alabama with his kickoffs and deep punts.
John FitzPatrick was not in ESPN rankings after missing NFL combine with broken bones in feet, but the Georgia tight end could be drafted.
Heart: FitzPatrick played the final 11 games of the season knowing he had a broken bone in each of his feet that would require postseason surgery.
• Adam Anderson was recently indicted on charges and is not likely to be drafted.
Here’s a look at how LSU and Ohio State shaped up in their record-setting NFL Draft class years:
LSU 2020
ROUND ONE
1. QB Joe Burrow
20. OLB K’Lavon Chaisson
22. WR Justin Jefferson
28. LB Patrick Queen
32. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
ROUND TWO
44. S Grant Delpit
61. CB Kristian Fulton
ROUND THREE
69. OG Damien Lewis
83. OC Lloyd Cushenberry lll
97. LB Jacob Phillips
ROUND FOUR
108. OT Saahdiq Charles
131. DT Rashard Lawrence
ROUND SIX
185. LS Blake Ferguson
ROUND SEVEN
251. Stephen Sullivan
*Six players signed as free agents
Ohio State 2004
ROUND ONE
18. DE Will Smith
28. DB Chris Gamble
29. Michael Jenkins
ROUND THREE
68. TE Ben Hartsock
74. DT Tim Anderson
87. P B.J. Sander
88. DE Darrion Scott
ROUND FOUR
100. OC Alex Stepanovich
111. DB Will Allen
ROUND FIVE
148. QB Craig Krenzel
163. WR Drew Carter
165. LB Robert Reynolds
ROUND SEVEN
209. OT Shane Olivea
227. OG Adrien Clarke
* The all-time NFL Draft record is 17, set by Texas in 1984 when the draft was 17 rounds.
** USC also had 14 NFL Draft selections in 1975