Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers named winners of first round after drafting Georgia standouts

Draft picks from the University of Georgia come with a winning pedigree, as Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones all played key roles in leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships.

And selecting them seems to also make teams winners in the eyes of those judging the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers were lauded for their draft day selections. The Eagles moved up to nab Carter with the No. 9 overall pick and then waited to grab Smith with the No. 30 pick.