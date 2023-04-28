Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers named winners of first round after drafting Georgia standouts
Draft picks from the University of Georgia come with a winning pedigree, as Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones all played key roles in leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships.
And selecting them seems to also make teams winners in the eyes of those judging the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers were lauded for their draft day selections. The Eagles moved up to nab Carter with the No. 9 overall pick and then waited to grab Smith with the No. 30 pick.
Georgia likely won’t match that total this time around, but there is still a real chance the Bulldogs get to 10 draft picks. Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo are both expected to go early on the second night of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Others, like safety Chris Smith and quarterback Stetson Bennett, will likely have to wait until Saturday to hear their names called.
The second round of the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
