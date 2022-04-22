Georgia football 2023 NFL Draft class could have 10 in top 62, per ESPN projection

ATHENS — Georgia football looks and sounds better and better as days count down to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs’ CFP Championship season will soon transition and translate into the richest draft class in program history, surely on the verge of breaking the previous UGA mark of nine set last year.

Up to 15 Georgia Bulldogs could be draft, with up to five having been projected in the first round and 10 in the Top 100.