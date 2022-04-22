Georgia football 2023 NFL Draft class could have 10 in top 62, per ESPN projection
ATHENS — Georgia football looks and sounds better and better as days count down to the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs’ CFP Championship season will soon transition and translate into the richest draft class in program history, surely on the verge of breaking the previous UGA mark of nine set last year.
Up to 15 Georgia Bulldogs could be draft, with up to five having been projected in the first round and 10 in the Top 100.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid updated his player rankings list on Thursday, one week before the start of the draft (April 28-30, Las Vegas).
Amazingly, 10 players are projected in the Top 62 of the NFL Draft and 14 are projected to be selected.
If that occurs, Georgia would tie LSU (2020) for the most players selected in one NFL draft since the league went to a seven-round format in 1994.
2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Grade
No. 10 Jordan Davis DT-1
No. 11 Travon Walker DE-3
No. 18 Nakobe Dean LB-1
2023 NFL Draft Round 1-2 Grade
No. 30 Lewis Cine S-4
2023 NFL Draft Round 2 Grade
No. 31 Devonte Wyatt DT-2
No. 46 George Pickens WR-8
No. 48 Quay Walker LB-3
2023 NFL Draft Round 2-3 Grade
No. 60 James Cook, RB-3
No. 61 Channing Tindall LB-4
No. 62 Jamaree Salyer OG-3
2023 NFL Draft Round 4-5 Grade
No. 148 Zamir White RB-9
2023 NFL Draft Round 5-6 Grade
No. 212 Justin Shaffer OG-16
2023 NFL Draft Round 6 Grade
No. 227 Derion Kendrick CB-28
No. 228 Jake Camarda P-3
2023 NFL Draft Priority free agent
No. 293 Adam Anderson DE-30