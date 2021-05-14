‘Big, strong,’ Ben Cleveland dishes on squirrel diet in Baltimore

It didn’t take long for Ben Cleveland to get fans’ attention in Baltimore. Cleveland, who the Ravens selected in the third round to play offensive guard, arrived in Owings Mills, Md., on Thursday for the team’s rookie mini-camp. But it was what Cleveland said behind the podium that turned heads on Friday.

Cleveland is from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Toccoa in Northeast Georgia. Baltimore has eight players it selected in the NFL draft reporting, along with nine undrafted free agents trying to make the team. https://www.si.com/nfl/ravens/news/ravens-rookies051421

Cleveland’s quest to win the starting job at left guard is one of the team’s storylines this fall, per the Raven Country website. The Baltimore Sun noted that, “With the NFL Players Association pushing rookies to skip rookie minicamps and other voluntary offseason workouts, the Ravens’ class of draft picks and undrafted signings isn’t obligated to attend. But attendance was near perfect at the first wave of minicamps around the league, an acknowledgment that most rookies stand to benefit from on-field instruction.” The Sun stated that Cleveland is “a bruising interior lineman on a team that needs them,” and provided evidence that coach John Harbaugh is thinking the same thing. “That’s a big, strong, powerful guy that likes to rough people up,” he said to The Sun, “and that’s how we want to play” Ben Cleveland on Kirby Smart motivation