D’Andre Swift, Nick Chubb and Lorenzo Carter all among former Georgia players who shine in Week 2

Nick Chubb had a career day for the Cleveland Browns, as he scored three times for the Browns. He ran for 87 yards as well on the afternoon while adding 26 receiving yards. However, Cleveland blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes and lost 31-30 to the New York Jets.

Running back James Cook also had a bounce-back day for the Buffalo Bills after he fumbled on the first career of his NFL career. He finished with 53 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans, as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 41-7 win. Fellow rookie Zamir White also notched his first career carry on Saturday for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lorenzo Carter scored for the hometown Atlanta Falcons, as he scooped up a blocked punt. He also added a tackle for loss against the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first touchdown of his career for the former Georgia Bulldog.