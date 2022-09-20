D’Andre Swift, Nick Chubb and Lorenzo Carter all among former Georgia players who shine in Week 2
Nick Chubb had a career day for the Cleveland Browns, as he scored three times for the Browns. He ran for 87 yards as well on the afternoon while adding 26 receiving yards. However, Cleveland blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes and lost 31-30 to the New York Jets.
Running back James Cook also had a bounce-back day for the Buffalo Bills after he fumbled on the first career of his NFL career. He finished with 53 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans, as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 41-7 win. Fellow rookie Zamir White also notched his first career carry on Saturday for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lorenzo Carter scored for the hometown Atlanta Falcons, as he scooped up a blocked punt. He also added a tackle for loss against the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first touchdown of his career for the former Georgia Bulldog.
On the defensive side of the ball, Travon Walker and Tyson Campbell teamed up to help the Jacksonville Jaguars shut out the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars picked up their first win of the season to move to 1-1.
Eric Stokes and Quay Walker also put forth a strong effort for the Green Bay Packers, as they held the Chicago Bears to 10 points.
As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor going to the former Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, we’ll go with Swift. He continues to progress at the NFL level, much like he did at Georgia.
Top Dawgs
- Week 2: D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit
- Week 1: Travon Walker, defensive end, Jacksonville
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett recaps transfers, championship title journey with Eli Manning in ESPN episode
- Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
- On The Beat: How Kirby Smart finds motivation in the mirror, Georgia stays hungry in the huddle
- Georgia football aims to turn Oscar Delp into its next complete tight end
- Amarius Mims on his time in the transfer portal: ‘Georgia was the best place for me’
- Jalen Carter, Georgia’s most dominant defender, dealing with ankle injury
- Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV network announced for Week 5 game
- Defensive back William Poole no longer with Georgia football, Kirby Smart refers to unspecified ‘personal matter’