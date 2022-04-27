Georgia transfer Derion Kendrick ready to make most of next opportunity in the NFL

ATHENS — Derion Kendrick needed a second chance at college football, and Georgia football needed an experienced cornerback to fortify a dominant defense in the making. It proved a good match last season, with Kendrick transferring into UGA last summer after domestic complications led to absences from Clemson team functions that led to his dismissal from the South Carolina school. Tigers coach Dabo Sweeney gave Kendrick his blessing, “He’ll be well-coached there (at Georgia), and I just want to see him finish well,” while the Bulldogs’ players welcomed him with open arms.

“He brings a lot of confidence in that secondary, confidence and swagger,” Georgia team captain Nakobe Dean said. “Just to have him, he brought a lot of experience, also, so just to have him back there is just great. Kendrick no doubt, lived up to all of the hype by leading the Bulldogs with four interceptions, including two in the CFP Orange Bowl semifinal win over Michigan that earned him Defensive MVP honors. “He fit right in with our guys, and he’s been a tremendous leader,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m really proud of everything.”

Kendrick admitted it was a bit of a transition playing for Smart and the Bulldogs after leaving Sweeney’s Clemson program. “Practices were a lot harder, a lot faster at Georgia,” Kendrick said. “It’s always consistently moving no matter where we were at from the start of practice until the end. “Dabo is more settled, Kirby has a little bit more energy, and when it comes to practice he treats it more like the game, whether it’s a technique or finishing the play, he’s always on that microphone pointing you out.”