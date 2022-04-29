Social media reacts to record-breaking first round for Kirby Smart, Georgia football program

It continues to be a really, really great year for Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program. After winning the first National Championship in 41 seasons, the Bulldogs broke more records on Thursday night thanks to their defense.

Georgia had a school-record five Bulldogs taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, besting the mark set by the 2018 Georgia draft class.

All five picks came on the defensive side of the ball, giving Georgia the record for most defensive players taken in the first round of a single draft. The 2004 Miami Hurricanes and 2006 Florida State Seminoles each had four defenders taken in their respective draft classes.