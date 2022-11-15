George Pickens continues to make viral, winning plays at the NFL level
Georgia has put a steady stream of wide receivers into the NFL over the years. That pipeline was on display this Sunday, with Georgia last first-round wide receiver and the most recent wide receiver draft pick both finding the end zone.
AJ Green was able to turn back time for the Arizona Cardinals, as he hauled in a vintage touchdown catch in the Cardinals’ win over the Rams.
UGA News
- George Pickens continues to make viral, winning plays at the NFL level
- How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff
- Darnell Washington unlocks the entire Georgia football offense: ‘He does everything for us’
- Kearis Jackson brilliantly sums up Georgia football culture: ‘You can’t have selfish guys on your team’
- Georgia football is more than confident Stetson Bennett can outplay Kentucky quarterback Will Levis
NextJustin Houston puts on a show to lead former Bulldogs in Week 9 NFL …