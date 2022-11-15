Dawgnation Logo

George Pickens continues to make viral, winning plays at the NFL level

Georgia football-George Pickens-AJ Green
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) plays during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia has put a steady stream of wide receivers into the NFL over the years. That pipeline was on display this Sunday, with Georgia last first-round wide receiver and the most recent wide receiver draft pick both finding the end zone.

AJ Green was able to turn back time for the Arizona Cardinals, as he hauled in a vintage touchdown catch in the Cardinals’ win over the Rams.

UGA News

NextJustin Houston puts on a show to lead former Bulldogs in Week 9 NFL …
Leave a Comment