George Pickens gives Georgia football a perfect recruiting pitch when it comes to the NFL

The Bulldogs had eight defensive players drafted last season, with five going in the first round. Georgia is likely to have a few more defenders drafted in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, with Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith all tabbed as possible top selections.

The Bulldogs have used that physicality to establish themselves as the best team in college football at the moment. Georgia is 11-0 this season, after losing 15 players to the NFL draft last season. Georgia will have a chance to wrap up another unbeaten regular season on Saturday when it takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia and Georgia Tech will start at 12 p.m. ET, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

