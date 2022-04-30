Jake Camarda: Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Georgia Bulldogs punter in 2022 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Jake Camarda put the “special” in special teams when it mattered most for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021, and now he’ll take his skills to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected Camarda in the fourth round with the 133rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the 11th Georgia player selected in the program’s record-breaking draft. Camarda, perhaps the most overlooked superstar on UGA’s 2021 CFP Championship team, was a punter and kickoff extraordinaire last season. He was the second punter selected.

“This kid can get you out of trouble and punt you out of trouble and flip the field,” Mel Kiper Jr. said. “.... rare leg strength.” RELATED: Jake Camarda was captain clutch for Bulldogs Camarda showed growth throughout his career, proving more clutch each season, and earning high praise as a difference-maker in games from Coach Kirby Smart.

Camarda once booted 11 punts in one game, a 21-14 nail-biting win at Auburn in 2019 that earned him SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors as he averaged 50.7 yards per kick with four downed inside the 20-yard line. “Pivotal. I mean, it was a field-position game,” Smart said at the time. “He flipped the field position, did a tremendous job. Can’t say enough about it.” Camarda, the 2020 SEC Player of the Year, struck against a different group of Tigers his senior season with four of his five punts against Clemson downed inside the 20-yard line, and the other sailing to the 25, in a 10-3 win.