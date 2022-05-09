Philadelphia Eagles high on Georgia stars Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean with Bulldogs fans ready to follow
The excitement is building in Philadelphia with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean reunited with the Eagles, and Georgia football fans are all in on it.
An ESPN headline on Sunday proclaimed that, “Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis can transform Philadelphia Eagles’ defense.”
Why not? Dean and Davis were at the heart and soul of an elite Bulldogs’ defense that carried the program to its first national championship in 41 years.
So, too, has the excitement of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
“We are looking for high-character guys, we are looking for guys that love football, we are looking for guys that are tough,” Sirianni told ESPN.com. “We are looking for guys that have high football IQ. And [we are looking for guys that are] competitive, that’s the last one.
“(Dean) checks every one of those boxes.”