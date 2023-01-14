Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football wide receiver Kearis Jackson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) celebrates after completing a 35 yard pass for a first down to set up Georgia's go ahead score during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl In Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Georgia won, 42-41. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
One of the key leaders on Georgia’s 2022 championship team is now off to the NFL, with Kearis Jackson being the latest Bulldog to enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jackson announced his decision shortly after Georgia wrapped up its parade celebration on Saturday. Fellow Bulldogs Warren McClendon and Warren Ericson entered the draft as well on Saturday.

