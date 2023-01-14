Georgia football wide receiver Kearis Jackson declares for 2023 NFL Draft
One of the key leaders on Georgia’s 2022 championship team is now off to the NFL, with Kearis Jackson being the latest Bulldog to enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jackson announced his decision shortly after Georgia wrapped up its parade celebration on Saturday. Fellow Bulldogs Warren McClendon and Warren Ericson entered the draft as well on Saturday.
UGA News
- Georgia football wide receiver Kearis Jackson declares for 2023 NFL Draft
- Offensive linemen Warren McClendon, Warren Ericson declare for 2023 NFL Draft
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- WATCH: Kirby Smart on NSFW pregame speech: ‘They ain’t even heard the best one’
- Former 4-star recruit Deyon Bouie reportedly transferring to UGA
NextGeorgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones makes NFL decision