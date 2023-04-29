Kenny McIntosh taken by Seattle Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 237th pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

McIntosh enters the NFL after establishing himself as the most versatile back in Bulldogs history, catching 43 passes for 504 yards in addition to his team-high 150 carries for 829 yards with a team-high 12 touchdowns.

McIntosh is one of just three players in the SEC since 2000 to have more than 500 yards receiving, 800 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in one season, joining Ole Miss’ Dexter McCluster and Florida’s Percy Harvin.