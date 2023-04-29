Kenny McIntosh taken by Seattle Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 237th pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
McIntosh enters the NFL after establishing himself as the most versatile back in Bulldogs history, catching 43 passes for 504 yards in addition to his team-high 150 carries for 829 yards with a team-high 12 touchdowns.
McIntosh is one of just three players in the SEC since 2000 to have more than 500 yards receiving, 800 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in one season, joining Ole Miss’ Dexter McCluster and Florida’s Percy Harvin.
Coach Kirby Smart called McIntosh the “Alpha Leader” of the Georgia offense, and he was twice selected a team captain by his teammates.
The former Georgia running back was also a kick return ace in 2020, at one point leading the nation in kick returns before suffering a sprained knee.
McIntosh has one older brother, R.J., who is a free agent most recently with the Miami Dolphins, and another older brother, Deon, who is with Ottawa in the CFL (Canadian Football League).
McIntosh attended University School in Davie, Fla., before signing with the Bulldogs in 2019 ranked as the 11th running back in the nation, and the 188th player overall.
There were 16 running backs selected before McIntosh in the 2023 NFL Draft:
Bijan Robinson, Texas (Atlanta, 8th overall)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (Detroit, 12th)
Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (21st)
Kendre Miller, TCU (71st)
Tyjae Spears, Tulane (81st)
Devon Achane, Texas A&M (84th)
Tank Bigsby, Auburn (88th)
Roschon Johnson, Texas (115th)
Isreal Abanikana, Pitt (143rd)
Chase Brown, Illinois (163rd)
Eric Gray, Oklahoma (172nd)
Evan Hull, Northwestern (176th)
Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky (193rd)
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (212th)
Zach Evans, LA Rams (215th)
DeWayne McBride, UAB (222nd)
Tailbacks signed in the Smart Era
2018 signee James Cook 31st overall, Round 2
2017 signee D’Andre Swift 35th overall, Round 2
2018 signee Zamir White 122nd overall, Round 4
2019 signee Kenny McIntosh 237 overall, Round 7
2016 signee Brian Herrien, free agent
2016 signee Elijah Holyfield, free agent