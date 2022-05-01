Nakobe Dean, Georgia ‘No-Name Defense’ captain, flying high above 2022 NFL Draft snub

ATHENS — Nakobe Dean has felt the snub before, as recently as last August when no Georgia offensive or defensive players were selected first-team All-SEC by a USA Today panel. Indeed, fellow team captain — and now fellow Philadelphia Eagle — Jordan Davis was the only UGA position player on offense or defense to be voted a first-team pick at the 2021 SEC Media Days. It’s almost comical now, considering Alabama had seven first-team picks to UGA’s one -- in a year Georgia had twice as many NFL picks (15) as the Tide (7).

The Bulldogs' 15 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft represent a new NFL combine era in this modern era, dating back to 1994 when the draft went to seven rounds. Coach Kirby Smart had tagged Dean the "Commander in Chief" of what Davis and his teammates loved to refer to as the "No-Name Defense."

It was a reference that dated back to the 2019 season when that Georgia unit ranked in the Top 10 nationally in all four major defensive statistical categories and led the nation in run defense and scoring defense. And yet, NONE of those Georgia defenders were on the Associated Press All-SEC first-team defense at the end of that season.

"We play a lot of guys, so it's easy to kind of label it a no-name type defense," Smart said at the time. "I think they play so well together, they play so hard, they buy into the game plan, and they're unselfish." That mindset carried into the 2020 and 2021 seasons, culminating with Georgia posting historically dominant numbers en route to beating Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game. "We embrace that No-Name defense, because it's all parts working together, not just an individual thing," Jordan Davis said. "You can't have a car and not have a steering wheel to drive, or a wheel or a tire. It takes all of the parts to get that thing moving." The No-Name Defense, with Dean's middle linebacker post the nerve center, scored a touchdown against the Crimson Tide and held Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young to just one touchdown.

NFL teams took note, and Georgia set yet another draft record with five defensive players taken in the first round. Dean, however, was curiously not among them. Once projected as a first-round lock in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dean could only watch and wait. "It was definitely nerve-wracking, (and) to see my mother's face as I was skipped by, because of things that weren't true and weren't necessarily communicated right," Dean told the Eagles Draft Central podcast, referring to incorrect reports that he may not be cleared from past labrum and pectoral injuries. "I almost let it get to me a little bit," Dean said.