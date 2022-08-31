Complete list of Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL entering 2022 season
With the NFL season just around the corner, teams had to make roster cuts to get their teams down to the 53-man roster limit. There will still be additional moves made between now and the start of the season, but as it stands we have a pretty clear picture of well-represented Georgia will be in the NFL this year.
Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, the most ever by a single school. Of those draft picks, 14 players made rosters, including sixth-round picks John FitzPatrick, Jamaree Salyer and Derion Kendrick. Justin Shaffer was the lone draft pick to be cut by his team, as the Atlanta Falcons did not elect to keep him on the roster.
Several teams have multiple Bulldogs on them, with the Philadelphia Eagles for example drafting both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Four teams have three Bulldogs, with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants all tying for the team with the most former Bulldogs.
Arizona Cardinals: wide receiver AJ Green, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter
Atlanta Falcons: tight end John FitzPatrick, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter. Cut: offensive lineman Justin Shaffer
Baltimore Ravens: offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, outside linebacker Justin Houston, long snapper Nick Moore
Buffalo Bills: running back James Cook, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie
Chicago Bears: linebacker Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive lineman Trey Hill, Injured reserved: running back Elijah Holyfield, Cut: offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard
Cleveland Browns: running back Nick Chubb, safety Richard LeCounte, Cut: Wide receiver Javon Wims
Denver Broncos: Cut: defensive back J.R. Reed
Detroit Lions: running back D’Andre Swift
Green Bay Packers: defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, inside linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Eric Stokes
Houston Texans: Cut: wide receiver Chris Conley
Indianapolis Colts: kicker Rodrigo Blankenship
Jacksonville Jaguars: defensive end Travon Walker, cornerback Tyson Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs: wide receiver Mecole Hardman, defensive end Malik Herring
Las Vegas Raiders: running back Zamir White, Injured reserved: outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins
Los Angeles Chargers: tight end Tre’ McKitty, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, Cut: defensive back Mark Webb
Los Angeles Rams: quarterback Matthew Stafford, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, cornerback Derion Kendrick
Miami Dolphins: defensive tackle John Jenkins, inside linebacker Channing Tindall Cut: running back Sony Michel, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley
Minnesota Vikings: safety Lewis Cine
New England Patriots: offensive lineman David Andrews, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn
New York Giants: offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, inside linebacker Tae Crowder
New York Jets: tight end Lawrence Cager
Philadelphia Eagles: defensive tackle Jordan Davis, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean
Pittsburgh Steelers: wide receiver George Pickens
San Francisco 49ers: tight end Charlie Woerner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: punter Jake Camarda
Tennessee Titans: center Ben Jones, PUP list: linebacker Monty Rice
Washington Commanders: Cut, defensive tackle Tyler Clark
The NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams. Georgia starts its season on Sept. 3 when it hosts the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia injury update: Kirby Smart says Kendall Milton’s GPS numbers are revealing
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many touchdowns will the LOADED tight end room score this fall?
- Kirby Smart pushing on and off field to keep Georgia football at great heights
- ‘Nightmare matchup’ has Oregon coach Dan Lanning searching for answers approaching Georgia game
- Kirby Smart praises mindset of Kelee Ringo, wants more consistency from Arik Gilbert
- Georgia football-Oregon: Live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 1 game
- Georgia football podcast: One thing some UGA fans might not know about Oregon
- Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares nighttime jitters and pregame bathroom tendencies, ‘I’m human’
- Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’