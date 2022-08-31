Dawgnation Logo
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during the first quarter of the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Complete list of Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL entering 2022 season

With the NFL season just around the corner, teams had to make roster cuts to get their teams down to the 53-man roster limit. There will still be additional moves made between now and the start of the season, but as it stands we have a pretty clear picture of well-represented Georgia will be in the NFL this year.

Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, the most ever by a single school. Of those draft picks, 14 players made rosters, including sixth-round picks John FitzPatrick, Jamaree Salyer and Derion Kendrick. Justin Shaffer was the lone draft pick to be cut by his team, as the Atlanta Falcons did not elect to keep him on the roster.

Several teams have multiple Bulldogs on them, with the Philadelphia Eagles for example drafting both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Four teams have three Bulldogs, with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants all tying for the team with the most former Bulldogs.

Arizona Cardinals: wide receiver AJ Green, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons: tight end John FitzPatrick, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter. Cut: offensive lineman Justin Shaffer

Baltimore Ravens: offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, outside linebacker Justin Houston, long snapper Nick Moore

Buffalo Bills: running back James Cook, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Chicago Bears: linebacker Roquan Smith

Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive lineman Trey Hill, Injured reserved: running back Elijah Holyfield, Cut: offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard

Cleveland Browns: running back Nick Chubb, safety Richard LeCounte, Cut: Wide receiver Javon Wims

Denver Broncos: Cut: defensive back J.R. Reed

Detroit Lions: running back D’Andre Swift

Green Bay Packers: defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, inside linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Eric Stokes

Houston Texans: Cut: wide receiver Chris Conley

Indianapolis Colts: kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

Jacksonville Jaguars: defensive end Travon Walker, cornerback Tyson Campbell

Kansas City Chiefs: wide receiver Mecole Hardman, defensive end Malik Herring

Las Vegas Raiders: running back Zamir White, Injured reserved: outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins

Los Angeles Chargers: tight end Tre’ McKitty, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, Cut: defensive back Mark Webb

Los Angeles Rams: quarterback Matthew Stafford, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, cornerback Derion Kendrick

Miami Dolphins: defensive tackle John Jenkins, inside linebacker Channing Tindall Cut: running back Sony Michel, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley

Minnesota Vikings: safety Lewis Cine

New England Patriots: offensive lineman David Andrews, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn

New York Giants: offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, inside linebacker Tae Crowder

New York Jets: tight end Lawrence Cager

Philadelphia Eagles: defensive tackle Jordan Davis, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean

Pittsburgh Steelers: wide receiver George Pickens

San Francisco 49ers: tight end Charlie Woerner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: punter Jake Camarda

Tennessee Titans: center Ben Jones, PUP list: linebacker Monty Rice

Washington Commanders: Cut, defensive tackle Tyler Clark

The NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams. Georgia starts its season on Sept. 3 when it hosts the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta.

