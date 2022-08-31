Complete list of Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL entering 2022 season

With the NFL season just around the corner, teams had to make roster cuts to get their teams down to the 53-man roster limit. There will still be additional moves made between now and the start of the season, but as it stands we have a pretty clear picture of well-represented Georgia will be in the NFL this year.

Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, the most ever by a single school. Of those draft picks, 14 players made rosters, including sixth-round picks John FitzPatrick, Jamaree Salyer and Derion Kendrick. Justin Shaffer was the lone draft pick to be cut by his team, as the Atlanta Falcons did not elect to keep him on the roster.

Several teams have multiple Bulldogs on them, with the Philadelphia Eagles for example drafting both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Four teams have three Bulldogs, with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants all tying for the team with the most former Bulldogs.