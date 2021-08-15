Georgia football star Richard LeCounte makes explosive NFL debut with Cleveland Browns

ATHENS — Georgia football fans suspected the Cleveland Browns got a steal drafting Richard LeCounte in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. LeCounte, looking fully recovered from his terrifying Halloween Night motorcycle crash last fall, proved his Bulldog backers correct and lived up to his promise to reward Cleveland for drafting him. RELATED: NFL media grill new Cleveland Browns draft pick Richard LeCounte

“All my Folks from Home I appreciate you guys support!! Nothing like seeing all y’all smiling faces !! Unfortunately I couldn’t come see all of y’all due to COVID-19 guidelines but I really appreciate you guys coming out again!” LeCounte was recently listed among the “bubble” players to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster. But the way LeCounte broke on the football rekindled memories of the All-American campaign he was having for the Bulldogs last season before a motorcycle crash essentially ended his season,