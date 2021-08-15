Georgia football star Richard LeCounte makes explosive NFL debut with Cleveland Browns
ATHENS — Georgia football fans suspected the Cleveland Browns got a steal drafting Richard LeCounte in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
LeCounte, looking fully recovered from his terrifying Halloween Night motorcycle crash last fall, proved his Bulldog backers correct and lived up to his promise to reward Cleveland for drafting him.
“All my Folks from Home I appreciate you guys support!! Nothing like seeing all y’all smiling faces !! Unfortunately I couldn’t come see all of y’all due to COVID-19 guidelines but I really appreciate you guys coming out again!”
LeCounte was recently listed among the “bubble” players to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster.
But the way LeCounte broke on the football rekindled memories of the All-American campaign he was having for the Bulldogs last season before a motorcycle crash essentially ended his season,
When LeCounte is at his best, he plays with cat-like quickness and great instincts, capable of taking over games from the safety position.
But LeCounte, still not completely healthy after his accident, saw his football career put in doubt by the accident. He was forced to miss the Senior Bowl, and then he was unable to post competitive workout numbers at the Georgia Pro day.
“I’m fired up,” LeCounte, who was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round with the 169th overall pick, said after the draft. “I’m ready to get in and show you guys what I can do.”
LeCounte appears on his way to doing just that, to the extent it would be hard to imagine him not making the Browns’ 53-man roster after his impressive performance on Saturday.