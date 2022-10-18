Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Fromm sign with NFL teams
Two of the more beloved Bulldogs in recent memory are back in the NFL, at least as members of practice squads.
Rodrigo Blankenship signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while Jake Fromm is now a member of the Washington Commanders practice squad.
The Cardinals recently cut kicker Matt Amendola. Blankenship was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts but was waived after the first week of the 2022 season.
Fromm was on the New York Giants last season. The Commanders recently saw quarterback Carson Wentz suffer a finger injury that will sideline him.
Elsewhere in the NFL, two former Bulldogs came up big for the Los Angeles Chargers. Jamaree Salyer once again got the start at right tackle, while Sony Michel ran for 28 yards while catching three passes for 14 yards. The Chargers bested Denver 19-16 in overtime to move to 4-2 on the season.
Andrew Thomas once again paved the way for the New York Giants, who now sit at 5-1 after their win over the Baltimore Ravens. This game was more notable though for the Georgia players that didn’t play, as Azeez Ojulari, Ben Cleveland and Justin Houston were all inactive for the game due to injury.