Roquan Smith finds new home, Nick Chubb shines in Week 8 of NFL action
It was not all good news for the Georgia players this past week, however. Quay Walker was ejected in the Packers’ loss to Buffalo after he made contact with a Buffalo assistant coach during the game.
Rookie Jordan Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in Philadelphia’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is expected to miss several weeks due to the injury. In the same game, rookie George Pickens was held without a catch, as the Steelers lost 35-13.
As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the Georgia player that had the best week in the NFL, we’ll go with Chubb. He shined on the biggest stage and led his team to a big win. He continues to look like the best running back in the NFL.
Top Dawg
- Week 8: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns
- Week 7: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Week 6: Tyson Campbell, cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 5: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns
- Week 4: Jamaree Salyer, offensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 3: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Week 2: D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions
- Week 1: Travon Walker, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars
