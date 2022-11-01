Roquan Smith finds new home, Nick Chubb shines in Week 8 of NFL action

It was not all good news for the Georgia players this past week, however. Quay Walker was ejected in the Packers’ loss to Buffalo after he made contact with a Buffalo assistant coach during the game.

Rookie Jordan Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in Philadelphia’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is expected to miss several weeks due to the injury. In the same game, rookie George Pickens was held without a catch, as the Steelers lost 35-13.

As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the Georgia player that had the best week in the NFL, we’ll go with Chubb. He shined on the biggest stage and led his team to a big win. He continues to look like the best running back in the NFL.

Top Dawg

Week 8: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns

Week 7: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears

Week 6: Tyson Campbell, cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5: Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns

Week 4: Jamaree Salyer, offensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears

Week 2: D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions

Week 1: Travon Walker, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation