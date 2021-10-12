Former Georgia running backs shine in Week 5 NFL action

Chubb had the best individual effort, as he racked up 161 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown run. Chubb’s heroics however weren’t enough as the Browns fell 47-42 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a good week to be a former Georgia running back in the NFL, as Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift all found the endzone this weekend for their respective teams.

Mecole Hardman had the best game of his season with the Chiefs, as he caught 9 passes for 76 yards. However, Kansas City struggled on both sides of the ball and lost 38-20 to the Buffalo Bills.

On the defensive side of the ball, Roquan Smith continued his stellar season as he racked up another 10 tackles in Chicago’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith is currently fifth in the NFL in tackles with 50.

Lorenzo Carter came down with an interception for the Giants and Tae Crowder forced a fumble in the same game as well. Unfortunately, the Georgia contingent was unable to slow the Cowboys’ offense, as Dallas won 44-20. Andrew Thomas did not play in the game for New York as he is dealing with a foot injury.

It was a tough time on Monday Night Football for two former Bulldogs. Baltimore Raven Ben Cleveland had to be carted off with a knee injury, while Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a field goal, had another blocked and missed an extra point. Those misses proved to be crucial as Baltimore won 31-25 in overtime.

For this week’s Top Dawg, the weekly NFL honor that goes to the former Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, we’ll go with Chubb. Even in a losing effort, he clearly demonstrated why he’s an elite NFL running back.

Top Dawg in the NFL

