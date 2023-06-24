Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett makes Hollywood story official, signs with Los Angeles Rams

Bennett was also a Heisman finalist, Georgia’s first since Garrison Hearst in 1992.

The former walk-on led Georgia to back-to-back National Championships and set the school’s single-season passing record. Bennett’s 4,127 yards passing and 37 total touchdowns earned him the 2022 Burlesworth Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top player who started his career as a walk-on.

Bennett will back up former Bulldog quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2022 Super Bowl Champions.

The Blackshear, Ga, native should already feel somewhat comfortable in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. That’s where Bennett last played football, scorching TCU’s defense with six total touchdowns. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65-7, the most lopsided score in College Football Playoff history.

Indeed, Bennett proved he can handle the city’s big stage plenty of times at UGA. He was 4-0 in the CFP, responsible for 15 touchdowns with one turnover.

That included a pair of clutch fourth quarter comeback performances against Alabama in the 2022 National Championship and Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl. Bennett threw two touchdowns in the final quarter of both games to secure program-defining wins for the Bulldogs.