Georgia DE Travon Walker rising on NFL draft boards, Jordan Davis needs strong combine

ATHENS — Lifetimes of hard work will be on the line for the program-record 14 Georgia players expected to compete at the 2022 NFL Combine next week (March 1-6) at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. NFL teams have done their homework on the Bulldogs throughout the players’ careers with extensive notes and reports from game film and each and every off-field incident, for better or worse.

There are even some who no longer have Davis listed as a first-round pick. Various NFL analysts are cobbling together their pre-NFL draft projections based on what they’ve observed and heard around the league about the respective players and team needs. Georgia could set a new NFL draft record if all 15 of the Bulldogs’ players with NFL draft grades get selected. The Bulldogs will certainly surpass the program-record set last season for most selected in one draft (9), and they could set a new program record for most picked in the first round if four or more UGA players are picked on April 28. Here’s a look at some of the more recent projections of how the first-round might go from various news sources. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, of NFL.com No. 5 DE Travon Walker, New York Giants “Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility.” No. 16 DT Devonte Wyatt, Philadelphia

“Wyatt is going to surprise when he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a dynamic athlete and was a force in practice at the Senior Bowl No. 24 LB Nakobe Dean, Dallas “Dean would be the perfect middle linebacker for the Cowboys. He can direct traffic, provide leadership …” No. 32 DT Jordan Davis, Detroit “The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.” NFL analyst Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports No. 9 DE Travon Walker, Denver “Walker is bound to be picked early because of his athleticism at around 275 pounds. The Broncos have to maintain the strength of their defensive front.” No. 26 LB Nakobe Dean, Tennessee “Dean is a new-age linebacker with awesome coverage skills and high-level instincts.” No. 27 DT Devonte Wyatt, Tampa Bay “Wyatt can be a menace on the interior next to Vita Vea in Tampa.”

(No Jordan Davis in first round) Todd McShay, NFL analyst, ESPN No. 15 LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia “He does it all, from using his speed and sideline-to-sideline range to match with running backs in coverage, to blitzing through gaps and pressuring quarterbacks, to stopping the run and wrapping up ball carriers.” No. 16 DE Travon Walker, Philadelphia “Walker … is a power-based edge rusher who keeps getting better.” No. 20 DT Jordan Davis, L.A. Chargers “A massive space-eater here to improve a woeful run defense.” No. 28 DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay “This is a pure value pick for Green Bay … He has tons of upper-body strength and is always moving his feet.”

