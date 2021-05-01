Baltimore Ravens select Ben Cleveland in 2021 NFL Draft

ATHENS — The Baltimore Ravens selected Georgia offensive guard “Big Ben” Cleveland in the third round with the 94th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night. RELATED: What to know about Georgia OG Ben Cleveland Cleveland becomes the fifth Bulldogs player off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.

• CB Eric Stokes (Green Bay), 29th overall, first round • CB Tyson Campbell (Jacksonville ), 33rd overall, second round • OLB Azeez Ojulari (New York Giants ),50th overall, second round

• MLB Monty Rice (Tennessee), 92nd overall, third round The 6-foot-6, 343-pound Cleveland opened eyes at Georgia Pro Day in March when he ran a 4.85-second time in the 40-yard dash, showing he had the athleticism to go along with his power. Cleveland was an All-SEC pick and second-team All-American this past season, his redshirt senior year.

A reliable and steady force in the run blocking game, Cleveland emerged as a leader in the locker room, helping a younger group of linemen bond together amid the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. Former NFL scout Jim Nagy, now the executive director of the Senior Bowl, pointed out that Cleveland’s size and power has become more attractive with the emergence of shorter quarterbacks in the NFL. “Everyone is really looking to beef up on the inside and put bigger bodies in there that can hold up and protect the pocket,” Nagy told DawgNation. “I think a lot of it has to do with the shorter cornerbacks that are playing nowadays and you really have to protect the depth of that pocket.” Cleveland’s status as a dominant run blocker is already well-known. RELATED: Game ball for Georgia OG Ben Cleveland as Bulldogs trample South Carolina

Cleveland, a Toccoa, Ga., product, was a member of Kirby Smart’s first signing class in 2016, choosing the Bulldogs out of Stephens County (Ga.) High School. After redshirt that first season he worked his way into the starting lineup the final five games of the 2017 season. Cleveland’s selection in the 2021 NFL Draft means 10 of the 11 starters for Georgia in the 2017 College Football Playoff Championship Game were selected. Only offensive guard Kendall Baker, who suffered a season-ending injury in 2018, was not an NFL draft pick.