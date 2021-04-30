Green Bay GM: ‘Packers fans are going to love’ Eric Stokes

ATHENS — Every option was on the table for the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eric Stokes was the one that made the most sense in every respect, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night.

“The things that stick out about him, his explosiveness is off the charts,” Gutekunst said in a Zoom interview. “He’s a strong, strong athlete, and I think they do a great job at Georgia training those guys. As he continued to play in the SEC you saw his confidence grow and grow. I think that led him to have the kind of year that he had this year.