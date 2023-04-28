Kearis Jackson: 3 things about Georgia WR room leader entering 2023 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Kearis Jackson is headed to the NFL to win, by whatever means necessary. The departing Bulldogs’ team captain might not be the biggest (5-foot-11, 196 pounds), or the fastest (4.55 seconds) receiver/returner), but he ranks among the most reliable and competitive. “I’m here to win games, I’m not here to have 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns,” Jackson said, asked about his unselfish nature at the receiver position.

“I know I wanted to come in for that, I would have went somewhere else, but I’m trying to put championship years on our walls and trying to be a national champion, an SEC champion.” Leadership figure Jackson was one of the multiple-game captains for Georgia, the unquestioned leader in the receiver room. But Jackson’s leadership went beyond the field.

The Peach County High School product was one of only three student representatives on the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors and was the Bulldogs’ representative at the SEC Football Leadership Council in addition to being on the SEC Honor Roll. Receiving leader Jackson showed his potential as a receiver and return man in 2020 as the leading receiver with 36 catches for 514 yards with three touchdowns The Bulldogs’ spread the ball around more the past two seasons, but Jackson continued to delivered the most timely of catches.