041622 Athens: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

It’s official: Kirby Smart built most talented NFL Draft class in history, Dawgs set mark with 15 selected

@mikegriffith32
ATHENS —Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has now officially recruited, developed and produced the most talented NFL Draft class in modern era history.

The CFP Champion Bulldogs set a new modern era record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, a feat Smart himself admitted he didn’t think was possible.

The record dates back to 1994, when the NFL moved to a seven-round draft.

LSU, the 2019 CFP Champions, had 14 players off that historically dominant team drafted with quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall.

Georgia, which put together one of the most dominant defensive teams in history, had the No. 1 overall pick, too, in the form of defensive end Travon Walker.

The Bulldogs set an NFL Draft record on Friday night with an unprecedented five defensive players selected in the first round.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s record-breaking NFL Draft class:

FIRST ROUND

DE Travon Walker (1), Jacksonville

DT Jordan Davis (13), Philadelphia

LB Quay Walker (22) Green Bay

DT Devonte Wyatt (28) Green Bay

SS Lewis Cine (32) Minnesota

SECOND ROUND

WR George Pickens (52), Pittsburgh

RB James Cook (63), Buffalo

THIRD ROUND

LB Nakobe Dean (83), Philadelphia

LB Channing Tindall (102), Miami

FOURTH ROUND

RB Zamir White (122), Las Vegas

P Jake Camarda (133) Tampa Bay

SIXTH ROUND

OG Justin Shaffer (190), Atlanta

OG Jamaree Salyer (195), L.A. Chargers

CB Derion Kendrick (212), L.A. Rams

TE John FitzPatrick (212), Atlanta