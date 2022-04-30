It’s official: Kirby Smart built most talented NFL Draft class in history, Dawgs set mark with 15 selected
ATHENS —Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has now officially recruited, developed and produced the most talented NFL Draft class in modern era history.
The CFP Champion Bulldogs set a new modern era record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, a feat Smart himself admitted he didn’t think was possible.
The record dates back to 1994, when the NFL moved to a seven-round draft.
LSU, the 2019 CFP Champions, had 14 players off that historically dominant team drafted with quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall.
Georgia, which put together one of the most dominant defensive teams in history, had the No. 1 overall pick, too, in the form of defensive end Travon Walker.
The Bulldogs set an NFL Draft record on Friday night with an unprecedented five defensive players selected in the first round.
Here’s a look at Georgia’s record-breaking NFL Draft class:
FIRST ROUND
DE Travon Walker (1), Jacksonville
DT Jordan Davis (13), Philadelphia
LB Quay Walker (22) Green Bay
DT Devonte Wyatt (28) Green Bay
SS Lewis Cine (32) Minnesota
SECOND ROUND
WR George Pickens (52), Pittsburgh
RB James Cook (63), Buffalo
THIRD ROUND
LB Nakobe Dean (83), Philadelphia
LB Channing Tindall (102), Miami
FOURTH ROUND
RB Zamir White (122), Las Vegas
P Jake Camarda (133) Tampa Bay
SIXTH ROUND
OG Justin Shaffer (190), Atlanta
OG Jamaree Salyer (195), L.A. Chargers
CB Derion Kendrick (212), L.A. Rams
TE John FitzPatrick (212), Atlanta