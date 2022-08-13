WATCH: Georgia football legend Jordan Davis already flying high with Philadelphia Eagles

ATHENS — When college football historians reflect on the 2021 Georgia national championship team it will be all about the record-breaking defense and how it carried the Bulldogs, and no player was more prominent than Jordan Davis.

Big No. 99 burst on to the scene with an FWAA Freshman All-American Year and grew into a team captain and the face and voice of the football team with good reason.

It was Davis that the players all rallied around, his fun-loving nature helping his teammates get through tough practices, and his dominant run-stuffing ways making run lanes non-existent between the tackles