WATCH: Georgia football legend Jordan Davis already flying high with Philadelphia Eagles
ATHENS — When college football historians reflect on the 2021 Georgia national championship team it will be all about the record-breaking defense and how it carried the Bulldogs, and no player was more prominent than Jordan Davis.
Big No. 99 burst on to the scene with an FWAA Freshman All-American Year and grew into a team captain and the face and voice of the football team with good reason.
It was Davis that the players all rallied around, his fun-loving nature helping his teammates get through tough practices, and his dominant run-stuffing ways making run lanes non-existent between the tackles
It was a humble and telling moment, Davis still putting the team ahead of himself, just as he did at Georgia even as others have entered the transfer portal or threatened to leave the team at different points if things didn’t go there way.
Davis showed his freakish athleticism and skill on the field in a Friday night exhibition game with the New York Jets, blasting through the line and then showing great pursuit of QB Zach Wilson
The highlight went viral quickly, the evidence continuing to mount that there could be some regret among some of the 12 teams that passed on Davis before he was taken with the 13th overall pick, even though he was the first defensive tackle off the board.