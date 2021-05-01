Los Angeles Chargers select Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty in 2021 NFL Draft

McKitty is the sixth player from Georgia selected in the 2021 NFL Draft:• CB Eric Stokes (Green Bay), 29th overall, first round

ATHENS — The Los Angeles Chargers made Georgia and former Florida State tight end Tre’ McKitty their third-round selection with the 97th overall pick on Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound McKitty started the final seven regular-season games for Georgia after missing the first two while recovering from offseason surgery. McKitty had tweaked a knee in the Bulldogs’ first scrimmage, leading to arthroscopic surgery.

Once on the field, McKitty proved a versatile player, showing good blocking skills while catching six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

McKitty was on the NFL radar before arriving at Georgia, having impressed scouts during this three years at Florida State (2017-19).

Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl and a former NFL scout with New England, Seattle and Green Bay, has said McKitty will be a better pro player than he was in college.

“He’s really athletic, he has the size to play at the line of scrimmage,” Nagy said. “For a big guy, he can drop his weight and create separation, and he’s good after the catch.”