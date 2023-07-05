Early look at Georgia football’s elite NFL talent, scouts taking note

ATHENS — The Georgia football is 8 1/2 weeks away, but already, the NFL is watching. The Bulldogs have two players entering the 2023 season that rank among the top at their respective positions in the eyes of the NFL, according to one ESPN analyst. Georgia fans will not be surprised to learn who they are, with Matt Miller citing tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran as the best at their positions.

“Bowers is like (George) Kittle from a run-after-catch standpoint,” one AFC scout told ESPN. “but he’s much more athletic.” Bowers is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft by NFLDraftBuzz.com. Only Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 4) is ranked higher among the SEC players.

ESPN suggested Texas’ tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was the next-best NFL tight end prospect that will be available for the 2024 NFL Draft. VanPran, who nearly turned pro after last season, is considered the No. 2 center — behind Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe — in the 2024 NFL Draft per ESPN. The unquestioned leader of the Georgia offensive line, VanPran has only allowed one sack in 30 starts and was noted as “an elite run blocker with really good mobility.”

VanPran is projected as the No. 46 player — a second round pick — by NFLDraftBuzz.com. The Bulldogs don’t have any other players listed among the Top 2 at their respective positions, but Javon Bullard could prove the prognosticators wrong. Bullard, expected to move from nickel to safety, was ranked the No. 20 overall player by NFLDraftBuzz.com. Georgia fans have watched Bullard grow into a superstar, as he earned Defensive MVP honors in the CFP Peach Bowl win and CFP Championship Game win over TCU. Bullard is noted as “instinctive, adept at reading routes and anticipating throws and strong in zone coverage,” per NFLDraft Buzz.Com. Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter also pops up as an early pick, projected as the No. 43 overall pick with

Georgia players ranked in Top 200 NFLDraftBuzz.com, with a thought on each player: (5) TE Brock Bowers MG: Transcends the position, an ultimate H-Back weapon made for today’s game. (20) SS Javon Bullard MG: Assignment-sound and hard-hitting, an eraser that fits an defense. (71) OT Amarius Mims