Early look at Georgia football’s elite NFL talent, scouts taking note
ATHENS — The Georgia football is 8 1/2 weeks away, but already, the NFL is watching.
The Bulldogs have two players entering the 2023 season that rank among the top at their respective positions in the eyes of the NFL, according to one ESPN analyst.
Georgia fans will not be surprised to learn who they are, with Matt Miller citing tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran as the best at their positions.
“Bowers is like (George) Kittle from a run-after-catch standpoint,” one AFC scout told ESPN. “but he’s much more athletic.”
Bowers is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft by NFLDraftBuzz.com.
Only Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 4) is ranked higher among the SEC players.
ESPN suggested Texas’ tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was the next-best NFL tight end prospect that will be available for the 2024 NFL Draft.
VanPran, who nearly turned pro after last season, is considered the No. 2 center — behind Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe — in the 2024 NFL Draft per ESPN.
The unquestioned leader of the Georgia offensive line, VanPran has only allowed one sack in 30 starts and was noted as “an elite run blocker with really good mobility.”
VanPran is projected as the No. 46 player — a second round pick — by NFLDraftBuzz.com.
The Bulldogs don’t have any other players listed among the Top 2 at their respective positions, but Javon Bullard could prove the prognosticators wrong.
Bullard, expected to move from nickel to safety, was ranked the No. 20 overall player by NFLDraftBuzz.com.
Georgia fans have watched Bullard grow into a superstar, as he earned Defensive MVP honors in the CFP Peach Bowl win and CFP Championship Game win over TCU.
Bullard is noted as “instinctive, adept at reading routes and anticipating throws and strong in zone coverage,” per NFLDraft Buzz.Com.
Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter also pops up as an early pick, projected as the No. 43 overall pick with
Georgia players ranked in Top 200 NFLDraftBuzz.com, with a thought on each player:
(5) TE Brock Bowers
MG: Transcends the position, an ultimate H-Back weapon made for today’s game.
(20) SS Javon Bullard
MG: Assignment-sound and hard-hitting, an eraser that fits an defense.
(71) OT Amarius Mims
MG: Underrated at No. 71, will be a first-round pick.
(76) DT Nazir Stackhouse
MG: Georgia needs Stackhouse to fulfill his potential and grow into a first rounder.
(109) OT Xavier Truss
MG: Prototypical size, but will have hands full keeping his job.
(113) LB Smael Mondon Jr.
MG: Elite skills, could work his way into the first round as three-down backer.
(119) OG Tate Ratledge
MG: Powerful blocker, has played his way back into elite state.
(134) WR Rara Thomas
MG: The pressure is on for Thomas to learn the offense and fit in, or he will need another year in school.
(189) LB Xavian Sorey Jr.
MG: Lofty projection considering the lack of experience, but Sorey’s athleticism is off the charts and his ceiling is high.
(199) WR Dominic Lovett
MG: Could be Georgia’s go-to receiver coming out of the slot, reliable hands and solid pass-catcher.
Note: Jamon Dumas-Johnson wasn’t mentioned, but he’s a first-round prospect if the defensive team captain can stay healthy and enjoy a good NFL Combine.