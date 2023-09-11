clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
WATCH: Georgia stars Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt torment Justin Fields in …
ATHENS — The Green Bay Packers got their money’s worth out of 2022 first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt on Sunday.
Mike Griffith
Jalen Carter’s NFL star rising, even as ESPN reveals he punched 1st-round …
ATHENS -- Jalen Carter has NFL types looking back and wondering how he fell to No. 9 in the draft, even beyond his well-documented driving-related issues leading up to the …
Mike Griffith
Rams’ GM shares how offense would change if Stetson Bennett pressed into …
Georgia football will start its first season in five years without Stetson Bennett on its roster on Saturday, but the former Bulldog QB is plenty busy these days in Los …
Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett ready for NFL backup role: ‘I’m coachable .... get on me, …
Stetson Bennett is ready to work his way up and show improvement after his heavily scrutinized up-and-down preseason performances.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football places 50 on opening day NFL rosters following cut-down …
NFL rosters were cut down from 90 to 53 on Tuesday. While some Bulldogs were cut and await to find out their NFL futures, Georgia will still be represented.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 2 win over Ball …

Connor Riley
WATCH: Georgia stars Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt torment Justin Fields …

Mike Griffith
Final grades for Georgia football following Week 2 win over Ball State

Connor Riley
BREAKING: All-American LB Chris Cole commits to Georgia football

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football monster favorite over South Carolina in SEC opener

Mike Griffith
