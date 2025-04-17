ATHENS — The next parade of Georgia Bulldogs headed to the pros will take place next week with the start of the NFL draft, which runs from next Thursday through April 26 in Green Bay, WI.

Coach Kirby Smart is on the verge of producing another double-digit draft class after the program tied a school record by sending 14 players to the NFL Combine.

Might Georgia also tie or break its school- and NFL draft record with 15 players selected? Perhaps.

The Bulldogs have appeared in the SEC championship game seven of the nine seasons Smart has been head coach, winning their third crown under his direction last season.

Smart has been quick to credit the talent he has recruited and coaching staff he’s hired that have helped develop them for the program’s success.

This latest crop of Bulldogs will arrive in the pro ranks with a “G” badge that carries weight with NFL GMs.

Here’s a look at where ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid projected the Georgia players to go in the upcoming draft from his pay site article, and a DawgNation opinion of whether the player will go higher or lower than Reid’s draft grade.

It’s important to note that team needs and the depth of talent at different positions often dictate where players are selected, more so than what might seem more deserving:

No. 6 overall, Jalon Walker, Edge

DawgNation: Versatile, proven, a coach’s son …. Lower because of position, likely to Carolina at No. 8.

No. 13 overall, Mykel Williams, Edge

DawgNation … Higher, NFL types love Georgia defensive linemen, and Williams has a high ceiling even if he’s not as accomplished as others at this stage.

No. 17 overall, Malaki Starks, Safety

Starks is another versatile, ultra-athletic prospect, but the need at his position will result in him being selected lower.

No. 51 2nd round, Jared Wilson, OC

Wilson ran the fastest 40-yard dash by a center in NFL combine history (4.84), but mid-second round seems a bit high for a center, so lower.

No. 79, 3rd round, Tate Ratledge, OG

Higher, because Ratledge’s athleticism and physicality is even more impressive than his mullet.

No. 102, 4th round, Trevor Etienne, RB

Higher, Etienne’s burst, running skills, hands and upside are noted, and his older brother has made a good name that will only help him in the minds of NFL types on draft day.

No. 128, 4th round, Ty Ingram-Dawkins, Edge

Higher, it’s that Georgia D-Line reputation again — and Ingram-Dawkins was the fastest in the 40 at his position.

No. 130, 4th round, Smael Mondon, OLB

Lower, even though Mondon is a second-day talent, NFL types often have great concern over the longevity of players who have had the sort of foot injury Mondon sustained, unfortunately.

No. 156, 4th round, Warren Brinson, DT

Higher, as Brinson has the UGA D-Line background, a glowing personality, and very athletic frame with upside.

No. 159, 4th round, Dylan Fairchild, OG

Higher, this lunch-pail type with championship wrestling background has the right mentality to find his way into a starting lineup sooner than later.

No. 183, 5th round, Dan Jackson, Safety

Lower, Jackson will get drafted, but the fact teams didn’t push for him to be at the NFL combine is evidence there are some concerns about his ability to transition into the league. Jackson will make a roster.

No. 186, 5th round, Nazir Stackhouse, DT

Higher, Stackhouse has size and toughness, and that’s where it starts at this valuable position on NFL rosters.

No. 217, 5th round, Arian Smith, WR

Higher, Smith’s speed can’t be coached, and he has the right attitude for an NFL team to be willing to take a chance earlier in the draft than end of fifth round.

No. 278, 6th round, Xavier Truss, OG

Lower, Truss’ size is very attractive as is his football IQ, but he’s one of the older players in the draft.

No. 303, 7th round Ben Yurosek, TE

Higher, Yurosek’s lack of production aside, his size and athleticism puts him on draft boards, and having a Stanford and UGA education doesn’t hurt.

Free agent, Dominic Lovett, WR

Higher, Lovett has quickness, speed, durability and a football mentality. Some NFL team will take note and draft him.

Number of Georgia players selected in NFL drafts off teams Smart has coached in Athens:

2024 draft -8

2023-10

2022-15

2021-9

2020-7

2019-7

2018-6

2017-1